Work to demolish a former Burntwood care home to make way for a new health centre is due to begin later this month.

Staffordshire County Council has been given permission to flatten what was Greenwood House residential care home.

The range of single and two-storey buildings have been empty since 2008 and were recently taken over by travellers.

But with the nine week demolition project due to start, residents will be hopeful that the move to create a new home for the Darwin Medical Practice will soon come to fruition.

The county council, which owns the land, and the Clinical Commissioning Group, which funds GP practices, have applied for funding from NHS England’s Estates and Technology Transformation Fund for the development.

Cllr Alan White, Deputy Leader of Staffordshire County Council and Cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

“We’re working on the funding bid with the Clinical Commissioning Group which funds GP practices, and the demolition is a welcome step along the way to providing to a brand new, first class medical centre for the people of Burntwood.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

“More facilities and services in the community”

An artist’s impression of the new health centre on the former Greenwood House site in Burntwood

As well as providing a base for a GP practice, it’s also hoped that the new centre will include a room for taking blood samples and a health education space, as well as offices. There is also potential for an adjoining pharmacy.

The application, approved by Lichfield District Council, also contains plans for 61 car parking spaces, uses the existing road entrance and its surroundings will be landscaped.

Cllr White added:

“Part of the strategy for reducing demand on our hospitals from ageing communities is to provide more facilities and services in the community and I’m pleased that the county council is able to use surplus land in this way for everyone’s benefit.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The council has also confirmed there will be no roadworks in place as part of the demolition.