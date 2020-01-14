A Burntwood performing arts school has used a showcase to help support local good causes.

The MOMO Academy of Drama students raised more than £450 as they showed off their singing, dancing and acting skills.

Teacher Nicola Morris said:

A MOMO Academy of Drama student showcasing their musical skills

“The students were amazing, even with lots of illnesses. “I’d like like to say a big thank you to all those who kindly donated to the raffle and bought tickets to support this event. “The students performed songs and dances from a variety of musicals and also performed their acting pieces for their upcoming LAMDA examinations.” Nicola Morris, MOMO Academy of Drama

The group will now go into full preparations for their Alice in Wonderland Jr show at Erasmus Darwin Academy on 8th February. Tickets are £8. For more details visit www.momoacademy.co.uk.