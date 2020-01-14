The future of Lichfield’s public leisure centre should not be linked to any redevelopment of the city centre, the leader of Lichfield District Council has claimed.

A consultation is currently seeking views from residents on the future of the city in the wake of the failed Friarsgate scheme.

Friary Grange Leisure Centre

The 11th hour decision to save Friary Grange Leisure Centre from closure had led to suggestions from the Liberal Democrats that a long term replacement for the facility could be built as part of the redevelopment plans for the city centre.

But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he didn’t believe the two projects would be linked.