The winner of a charity lottery has been experienced the joy of six after seeing her lucky number come up.

Karen Donnellan scooped the £6,000 rollover jackpot in the St Giles Hospice draw.

And the prize wasn’t the only number six of relevance, with the Whittington charity’s draw taking place on the 6th December and the school teaching assistant playing the lottery for just six weeks.

“The number six just keeps popping up – it’s an amazing coincidence, and I still can’t quite believe we’ve won. “We’ve only been playing the lottery since October half term and never in a million years did I think we’d be winners – and certainly not so soon. “But it’s a great start and I’ll definitely keep playing.” Karen Donnellan

Karen signed up for the St Giles Hospice Lottery during a visit to one of the charity’s stores.

“We were looking to choose a local good cause and members of our family have been supported by hospices in the past so we knew right away about all the great work they do at St Giles and how much they help local families, which is really important to us. “We’ve no idea yet what we’ll be doing with our winnings but it’s a great subject to have to chat about at the start of the New Year, and we’d definitely encourage other people to play. If we can win, anyone can – and you have to be in it to win it, after all.” Karen Donnellan

St Giles Hospice’s lottery manager, Alison Jerram, said they competition was a key fundraiser for the charity.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who plays our lottery. Every ticket sold helps us to care for people in the community living with a potentially terminal illness so the support of people like Karen and Philip really does mean the world to us. “We are delighted for Karen and we hope that her good fortune will be only the start of a prosperous new year for everyone who plays the lottery.” Alison Jerram, St Giles Hospice

To find out more about the lottery, visit www.stgileshospice.com/lottery or call 01543 434020.