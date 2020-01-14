The Guildhall will be the venue for The Global Reggae Band’s return to Lichfield after a show-stealing turn at last year’s Fuse Festival.

The seven-piece group from Birmingham will be back in the city on 8th February.

Formed in 2009 by Trevor Greaves, the group have band have developed a hybrid sound of ska, dancehall, Motown and rhythm and blues to develop a strong following in reggae circles.

A Lichfield Arts Spokesman said:

“If you’re not familiar with the reggae sound, or even if you’re a connoisseur, we once you’ve heard The Global Reggae Band you will want to hear more and more. “This is a band that always delivers. After their many foot-tapping, tent raising antics at Lichfield Arts’ Fuse Festival, this will be the ideal opportunity to see this excellent live band in concert doing what they do best.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

For tickets, visit www.lichfieldarts.org.uk or call 01543 262223.