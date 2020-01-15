A new operator is taking over the running of household waste recycling sites in Lichfield and Burntwood.
Amey will be responsible for the day-to-day management responsibility for 14 centres run by Staffordshire County Council from the end of March.
The move comes after the end of the current agreement with FCC.
Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet member for commercial, said:
“FCC wished, for business reasons, to leave the contract managing the household waste recycling centres.
“The authority has appointed Amey, which already manages and maintains the highways in Staffordshire for the county council, to run the 14 sites across the county to ensure there is no interruption in service to the public and which will provide time for the county council to consider all of the procurement options.”Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council
I’ve been told, as a County Councillor, that there will be NO moves to close the Household Waste & Recycling Centres following the award of this contract but we all need to keep a close eye on this. I also hope that the services at the HWRCs are rather better than their road repairs such as the recent resurfacing of the A5190 towards Lichfield.
