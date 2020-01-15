Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP is set to make an appearance on BBC quiz show Pointless.

No date has yet been given for the airing of the episode which has already been filmed.

Mr Fabricant said he was appearing in support of a local charity.

“This was a charity programme and I was playing for St Giles’ Hospice based near Lichfield. “My team partner was veteran broadcaster Martin Bell. Other players included broadcasters John Pienaar and Iain Dale and journalist Rachael Johnson – sister of the Prime Minister. “I have been sworn to secrecy as to the outcome of the episode, but it should be on our TV screens later this year.” Michael Fabricant MP

The appearance is the latest TV outing for Mr Fabricant who has previously appeared on First Dates and Have I Got News For You.

He has also previously filmed an episode of Pointless alongside impressionist Rory Bremner.