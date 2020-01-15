Audiences will be following an array of plot twists closely when the Lichfield Players bring their latest production to the stage.

House Guest runs at the Lichfield Garrick from 28th January to 1st February.

The run will take place in the Garrick Studio.

A spokesperson said:

“Robert and Stella are horrified to learn that their young son has been kidnapped – but not for ransom, as they are informed by the crook who visits them, but to force them to allow him to remain in their house for 48 hours. “From then on twist follows twist until the highly exciting and ingenious outcome.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.