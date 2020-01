Saxophonist Iain Ballamy will bring his quartet to Lichfield next month.

Cathedral Hotel will be the venue for the Lichfield Arts show on 19th February.

He will be joined on the city stage by pianist Huw Warren, Percy Pursglove on trumpet and double bass and drummer Mark Williams.

A Lichfield Arts spokesman said:

“This will be a rare chance to see one of the country’s leading jazz musicians so close to home.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

For tickets visit www.lichfieldarts or call 01543 262223.