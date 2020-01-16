Health regulators have awarded St Giles Hospice an ‘Outstanding’ rating.

The news means that the Whittington-based centre is one of just a handful of hospice’s to have been awarded the highest possible rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The report praised St Giles for its “compassionate” range of speciality services.

Inspectors also highlighted how staff treated patients, families and their carers with dignity and kindness:

“People were truly respected and valued as individuals. “They were empowered as partners in their care, practically and emotionally, by an exceptional and distinctive service.” CQC report on St Giles Hospice

Jo Maidment, Chair of Trustees at St Giles Hospice, said the report had been a great boost.

“We know that our staff and volunteers strive to deliver outstanding care every day, but to have this acknowledged by the CQC is truly wonderful and a very exciting start to 2020. “On behalf of our senior management team and Board of Trustees, I would like to say a massive thank you and congratulations to each and every member of our St Giles family.” Jo Maidment, St Giles Hospice

The hospice was also praised for going above and beyond to support those in its care, having hosted weddings and even arranging for a patient’s pet horse to visit.

Dr Emma Hodges, chief executive of St Giles Hospice, said: