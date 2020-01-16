The Lichfield Guildhall will be the venue for a charity Sunday lunch.

The event on 9th February is being hosted by the Mayor of Lichfield and the Sheriff of Lichfield.

It will raise money for their chosen charities – St Giles Hospice, the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust and Lichfield Voluntary Transport for the Disabled.

A civic church service will take place at 11am before the lunch which guests are also invited to attend.

Tickets are £25 for a three-course set menu with a welcome drink on arrival. To book call Lichfield City Council on 01543 309852 or email lucy.clarke@lichfield.gov.uk.