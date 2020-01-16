Lichfield RUFC is appealing for people to help refurbish one of its clubhouse rooms.

The Cooke Fields club hopes to renovate the Boley Lounge with a new bar and windows to give a “great view over the first team pitch”.

The club say the work would allow it to create a new revenue stream by enabling two function rooms to operate at once.

Chairman Paul Massey said:

“The Boley Lounge will be more rugby-orientated than the downstairs bar, displaying all the international shirts, photos and other rugby memorabilia that we have accumulated over our almost 150 year history.” Paul Massey, Lichfield RUFC

The club is appealing for help to ensure the refurbishment is carried out.

Mr Massey added:

“Of course, this work comes at a cost. While we are extremely grateful for a few major sponsors who have generously agreed to cover the costs of supplying and fitting the new bar, the dormers and scaffolding work, there are a number of other items that we still need to source and fund. “If anyone can help personally – with skills or financial support – or if they have contacts who can source the help we need at a reasonable or event no cost, we’d love to hear from them.” Paul Massey, Lichfield RUFC

The club is appealing for help in the following areas:

Plastering

Flooring

Audio-visual equipment

Lighting and electrical

Furniture and upholstery

Heating and air conditioning

Shirts and photo framing

Glass washer

Ice machine

General labour

The work is due to start in the next four weeks. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Dan Bourne on 07967 076797 or Paul Massey on 07764 157889. More details on the project are available on the Lichfield RUFC Facebook page.