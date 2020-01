The Masterchef champion is set to take part in a cooking challenge in Lichfield.

Stuart Deeley, who won the BBC competition in 2019, will be at The Boat Inn on 3rd February.

Liam Dillon

He will be taking part in the Versus series, which sees head chef and owner Liam Dillon take on a leading guest chef.

The pair will create rival six-course menus with diners deciding on the winner.

For details on booking a table on the night, visit The Boat Inn website.