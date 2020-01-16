An actress fresh from the West End stage will be teamed up with a co-director of a Lichfield theatre company for a production in the city.

Rebecca Newman has just finished a stint in The Gruffalo at the Lyric Theatre, and appeared in the recent international tours of that show.

She will join forces with Christopher Buckle from Lichfield-based Let Me In Presents, who performed in the company’s debut production of Spring Awakening, as well as making his directorial debut last year with the meditative Swedish horror, Let the Right One In.

Christopher is one half of the Let Me In team, alongside producer Martin Pritchard.

The play with music is The Last 5 Years, byTony award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown, presented at St Mary’s in Lichfield.

Christopher and Rebecca co-direct the two-hander, an exploration of a five year relationship between Jamie and Cathy – told, simultaneously, in both forward and reverse chronology.

Beginning at the end and ending at the beginning, Jamie travels forward throughout their five year relationship as Cathy travels in reverse – interlocking through fragmented memories of their time together.

Christopher Buckle

Christopher said:

“With a stunning, lyrical score – telling their story in opposite directions – this breathtakingly honest production will see the ‘love story’ explored in a unique and poignant fashion, presented by a fresh and vibrant production company. “We are fortunate to have a stunningly original production design from Imogen Melhuish, musical direction from Ruairi Edwards and movement imagined by Lucy Allen.” Christopher Buckle, Let Me In Presents

Conductor Ruairi has held lasting positions with some of the country’s most prestigious choral and music organisations such as Ex Cathedra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, National Youth Choir of Great Britain, National Children’s Choir of Great Britain and Glyndebourne Youth Opera.

From 2012 to 2013, Ruairi worked alongside Gareth Malone on the BBC’s BAFTA award-winning television series The Choir, working with the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service – his work was so successful that he was appointed permanent music director to the fire service.

Christopher said:

“We are also incredibly excited and honoured to introduce our cellist for the production, Matthew Forbes.” Christopher Buckle, Let Me In Presents

A cellist and first class degree graduate from Royal Academy of Music, Matthew has 14 years of experience of playing with orchestras such as the Royal and London Philharmonics, the Philharmonia, the orchestras of the Royal, English and Scottish Opera Houses and the English and Scottish Chamber Orchestras among many others.

The Last 5 Years is at The Hub in St Mary’s in Market Square on 27th and 28th March. Tickets are £20 and can be booked at letmeinpresents.eventbrite.com.