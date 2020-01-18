The audience in Lichfield are set to enjoy the rock and roll sounds of a show that has been entertaining crowds around the world for more than 25 years.

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers have performed in California, Bangkok, Sweden and across the UK.

The current cast of actors and musicians includes performers who have starred in West End shows such as Lennon, Jailhouse Rock and Buddy.

A spokesperson said:

“The show rarely pauses for breath and is, quite simply, the most compelling concert of its kind. “The hits just keep on coming – That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! – and much, much more.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the show on 21st March are £27 and can be booked online or by calling 01543 412121.