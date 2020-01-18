Lichfield City FC lost ground on the leading pack after a defeat at home against Hinckley.

Jay Hawkins’ men made a bright start to the encounter, Owen Nolan forcing a save from the visiting keeper.

City stopper Adam Jenkins then had to show his own abilities to prevent Hinckley from breaking the deadlock.

Nolan again went close in an end to end opening encounter when his lob beat the keeper but went narrowly wide.

The deadlock was eventually broken when Lewis Commins outpaced the City backline to slot home.

But the lead didn’t last long as Nolan finally got his name on the scoresheet.

A third goal in as many minutes saw Hinckley retake the lead when Commins turned provider for Luke Richards to score.

It was 3-1 just before the break when Bekir Halil’s free kick was kept out, but Commins was on hand to tuck home the rebound.

Neither side failed to find the target in the second period, the result leaving Lichfield fourth in the Midland Football League Division One – 16 points behind leaders Leicester Road.