A Lichfield-based retailer is celebrating after bucking the national sales trend over the Christmas and New Year period.
Central England Co-operative Society has announced a 3.5% increase in sales during the three festive trading weeks.
The company said community-based convenience stores traded particularly well, with Central England Co-op also enjoying a bumper Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Debbie Robinson, chief executive at Central England Co-operative, said:
“I am delighted to say that the hard work and commitment of our colleagues, coupled with great products and planning, has allowed us to record positive sales figures over the festive period.
“Our Christmas success, alongside a solid performance during 2019, will ensure that during 2020 we will be able to continue to share our success by supporting great local good causes and making a positive impact in our local communities.
“I would like to thank all colleagues, customers and members for their support during this very busy period and also for their efforts in helping us to spread the festive cheer with the amazing results of our Christmas Food Bank Appeal and Christmas Toybox Appeal.”Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-operative