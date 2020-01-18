A Lichfield-based retailer is celebrating after bucking the national sales trend over the Christmas and New Year period.

Central England Co-operative Society has announced a 3.5% increase in sales during the three festive trading weeks.

The company said community-based convenience stores traded particularly well, with Central England Co-op also enjoying a bumper Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Debbie Robinson, chief executive at Central England Co-operative, said: