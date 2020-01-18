Lichfield Live is celebrating after reaching another major milestone.

The independent community publisher recently celebrated approving the 15,500th reader comment on the website.

The volunteer-run outlet has been operating for the past decade and has seen traffic grow to a record 1.1million in 2019.

The milestone comment came from Lichfield and Burntwood MP Michael Fabricant.

The Conservative MP said:

“Well done Lichfield Live for 10 years of news coverage on all things Lichfield. 

“The number of comments on your site demonstrates the level of engagement.

“And I am pleased that the 15,500th happened to be, by pure coincidence, my own!”

