Lichfield Live is celebrating after reaching another major milestone.
The independent community publisher recently celebrated approving the 15,500th reader comment on the website.
The volunteer-run outlet has been operating for the past decade and has seen traffic grow to a record 1.1million in 2019.
The milestone comment came from Lichfield and Burntwood MP Michael Fabricant.
The Conservative MP said:
“Well done Lichfield Live for 10 years of news coverage on all things Lichfield.
“The number of comments on your site demonstrates the level of engagement.
“And I am pleased that the 15,500th happened to be, by pure coincidence, my own!”