Hundreds of people threw on their running shoes for an event in Beacon Park this weekend.

The first ever official timed Lichfield Park Run took place on Saturday.

Two previous test events had taken place in recent weeks to test out the 5km course.

Park Runs take place across the country and are free events organised by volunteers.

The Lichfield event will now take place every Saturday at 9am.

