Lichfield must move beyond its reputation as a hidden gem for tourists, a councillor has claimed.

Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader of the local authority, made his comments on a podcast hosted by the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce.

A new city centre masterplan is currently being consulted on as Lichfield looks to move on from the Friarsgate debacle, which saw a long-awaited redevelopment scheme collapse after more than a decade of planning.

The new proposals would see the creation of four distinct quarters to help better shape future development and identity.

But Cllr Eadie said it was important that Lichfield became more than a short day out for visitors.

“We have so much to offer – we have to get past being the hidden secret in the Midlands. “We’ve got to try and turn those day visitors into short stay visitors and put Lichfield on the map in the way people might go to Oxford or Chester for a very nice short break. “We know we’ve got so much to offer in Lichfield and the district, whether it’s the National Memorial Arboretum or Chasewater.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The discussion came as a recent report revealed Lichfield’s festivals and events contribute more than £9million to the economy.

And Cllr Eadie believes it is this money which shows how much the city has to gain from growing its reputation.

“We’ve badged ourselves as the city of festivals and people come here and have a great experience. “It’s really fantastic to see for the visitor economy.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Click below to hear the full podcast: