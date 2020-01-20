Youngsters with autism will be able to enjoy half-term fun in a sports and soft play session in Lichfield.

Freedom Leisure will be hosting the sessions at Friary Grange Leisure Centre on 21st February.

Held in the centre’s sports hall, the informal sessions offer free play with soft play equipment and a bouncy castle. Sports coaches will also be on hand to help play games tailored to children with additional needs.

Places do not need to be booked for the session which costs £2 per child and runs from 11am to midday. Parents need to stay with their children but seating will be provided in the hall.

For more details on school holiday activities at leisure centres in Lichfield and Burntwood visit the Freedom Leisure website.