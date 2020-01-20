People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to ensure they’re getting all of the help they are entitled to with fuel bills.

Lichfield Distict Council is using Big Energy Saving Week to highlight the support available via its Warmer Homes, Greener District Service.

The national week of action runs until 26th January and aims to help people tackle rising fuel bills.

A team of advisors are set to offer Lichfield and Burntwood residents free advice over the phone. Councillor Ashley Yeates, Cabinet member for communities and housing, said:

“Big Energy Saving Week is a chance for us to highlight our energy saving advice line that offers our residents help with energy price comparison, how to make their homes energy efficient, and what discounts and grants are available. “So, if you are struggling to heat your home, whether that’s because it is not energy efficient or you simply cannot afford your bills, please call our energy advice line to see if our advisors can help you get a cosy home.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

To contact the Warmer Homes, Greener District team call 0800 677 1543. For more details about the service visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/warm.