Plans have been drawn up for a field in Lichfield to be converted into an extended storage yard for a local business.

Walter Tipper Ltd has applied for permission for the work on land near the Britannia Enterprise Park where it currently operates.

The company said the land next to the West Coast Main Line and alongside its existing yard would not impact on local traffic.

“The applicant has been able to acquire the adjacent small field and proposes to extend the existing open storage of building materials. “The proposal will mean that the company will have reduced aggregate stock levels at the Europa Way site, easing vehicle manoeuvring there. “It is not envisaged that the proposal will result in much increase in traffic, simply redirected deliveries and despatch loads that would be going to Europa Way. “It also allows the company to take full lorry loads of product, resulting in few journeys on the roads.” Planning statement on behalf of Walter Tipper Ltd

Access to the site will remain via the entrance to the existing yard.

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.