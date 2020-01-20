The Lichfield Half Marathon has agreed a two-year sponsorship deal with a local business.

Four Oaks Financial Services has agreed to become the sole sponsor of the race in 2020 and 2021.

The event, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, is organised by KP Events and will see around 1,500 runners take to the streets for the 13.1 mile course around the city.

Martin Ward, manager of Four Oaks Financial Services, said he was looking forward to not only sponsoring the event but also taking part.

“Many of the Four Oaks Financial Services team and family members, including me and my wife are already in training. “We are taking both the running and the sponsorship of the event very seriously – we want this to be the best Lichfield Half Marathon ever. We’ve even consulted local runners to make sure that the medals are extra special and the technical t-shirts are exactly what they need. “KP Events will ensure the course is officially measured, there will be race chip timing, professional marshals and even a sports physio on hand.” Martin Ward, Four Oaks Financial Services

For more details on the Lichfield Half Marathon – which takes place on 10th May – visit the KP Events website.