Passengers will see a daily coach link between Lichfield and London axed next month.

National Express has told ticket agents that the NX461 service would stop running from 9th February.

In the briefing note seen by Lichfield Live the operator said the move was part of a “drive to improve efficiency”.

The route currently provides a daily link between the city and the capital.

But passengers now face having to travel elsewhere before being able to take a bus to London.

The briefing to ticket agents said:

“The NX461 will be withdrawn. The last day of operation will be 9th February. “This withdrawal is part of the drive to improve efficiency in the West Midlands to London corridor.” Briefing note sent to ticket agents

The current route takes around three-and-a-quarter hours to make the journey from Lichfield to the capital.

But the company website is no longer taking bookings after 9th February.

A spokesperson for National Express told Lichfield Live:

“This decision was made based on passenger figures which are simply no longer viable for us to keep running the service to London. “We appreciate some people will be disappointed and while it won’t be as convenient, we are still running the 320 and 324 services which stop at Birmingham, where passengers will have the option to join one of our 20 plus daily services to London. “Although there are no immediate plans to reinstate the service, we will keep this decision under review.” National Express spokesperson

The axing of the Lichfield service is one of a number of changes to the National Express routes around the Midlands, with the company’s briefing confirming that Tamworth and Nuneaton would “no longer be part of the network”.