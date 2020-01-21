Organisers of a meeting protesting against plans to remove land in Burntwood from the Green Belt says the “outrage” amongst residents was clear to see.

Lichfield District Council has earmarked a change of status for farmland bordered by Coulter Lane, Nether Lane, Rugeley Road and Church Road.

A map of the area Burntwood Action Group says is “under threat”

A meeting was called by Burntwood Action Group earlier this month where representatives from the local authority as well as Burntwood Town Council.

A spokesperson for Burntwood Action Group said:

“The public meeting helped to demonstrate local outrage at Lichfield District Council’s proposal “Over 200 people attended the meeting to listen to and comment on both perspectives, with many of the audience critical of the proposal. “Following the meeting we have received hundreds of objection letters and they will be forwarded to the council before the consultation period deadline of the 24th of January.” Burntwood Action Group spokesperson

Part of the land which could be moved out of the Green Belt

The campaign group has also urged residents to make sure they have their say directly during the consultation. The spokesperson added: