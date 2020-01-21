Facilities that allow people in Lichfield and Burntwood to make cash payments to Lichfield District Council are set to be axed.

Payment boxes will be removed from District Council House and Burntwood Library at the end of April, the local authority has confirmed.

It means that from 1st May residents or businesses who use the facility pay by cash or cheque will need to find an alternative payment method.

The council is encouraging people to pay council tax or businesses rates by direct debit or by card online or over the phone.

However, people will still be able to pay in cash at Post Offices or at PayPoint or Payzone sites by taking their bill along.

Andy Smith

Councillor Andy Smith, Cabinet member for customer services and innovation, said that the decision had been made in a bid to modernise the way transactions are carried out.

“Receiving money through payment boxes is costly and outdated when there are so many more convenient ways for our residents and customers to pay for our services. “When deciding whether to remove the cash boxes, we found that many people travelled past a Post Office, PayPoint or Payzone on their way to our Frog Lane offices or Burntwood Library, so many people should find it easier to use one of these outlets instead. “However, we really are trying to encourage our residents and local businesses to set up a direct debit as it means they never forget a payment and it costs less to administer.”

For more details on the changes visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/cashless.