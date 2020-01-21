A former social club could be demolished to make way for nine new homes in Elford.

Developers have submitted a planning application to Lichfield District Council to allow the work to take place at Elford Sports and Social Club.

The proposals would see a mix of two, three and four bed properties built in place of the club, which closed in 2019.

A planning statement for the developer said:

“Although it was a community asset when operational, it is apparent from the social club’s closure that the village was unable to sustain this enterprise. “The current vacant site does not offer any community benefit and will only decay with the potential for the site to see unwanted attention through vandalism and antisocial behaviour theft and fly tipping. “The redevelopment has the potential to become an asset to the community and introduce new residents, as well as redeveloping attractive houses in-keeping with the character of the conservation area.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.