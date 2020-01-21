Nurses are being invited to a recruitment open day in Lichfield where they can learn more about working at a Whittington hospice.

The session is being run by St Giles Hospice between 1pm and 7pm on 3rd February.

It is open for nurses of all levels and experience to go along and find out more about careers with the organisation, which has recently been awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating by the Care Quality Commission.

Katie Taroni, nursing director at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’d like to invite any nurse just starting out or who is experienced and thinking of making a change in their career to visit our drop-in session and see how they can use their skills to support the amazing work of our staff. “At St Giles we have a truly holistic, patient-centred approach combined with strong clinical management, and our teams are dedicated to providing the very best care for people who are facing potentially terminal illnesses and their families. “St Giles is also a great place to be a nurse, with our strong focus upon education and training offering fantastic opportunities for career progression in our teams.” Katie Taroni, St Giles Hospice

Hospice nurses and senior staff from across the organisation will all be on hand to answer questions and offer guidance.

One of the nurses who will be supporting the event is Jade Reberio, who joined St Giles Hospice eight years ago as a staff nurse and who is now a nurse consultant working with patients in Whittington and out in the community. She said:

“St Giles is a wonderful place to work and you feel that you are making a difference every day. In a hospital environment you may be one among hundreds of clinical staff but here you are part of a smaller, more responsive team. “We can get to know our patients and their families in their homes and they get to know us. It means they get great continuity of care. “In my time here we’ve been able to arrange weddings, blessings and birthday parties for our patients. When people have been too ill to go out to the pictures we’ve arranged movie nights in the hospice for them with their families. “These are the kind of personal touches that make working at St Giles so special – these things are so much easier to achieve in a hospice environment.” Jade Reberio, St Giles Hospice

For more information visit www.stgileshospice.com/nursingopenday/ or email recruitment@stgileshospice.com.