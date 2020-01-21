Star names will take centre stage in a new drama season at the Lichfield Garrick.

The likes of movie icon Britt Ekland and TV favourite Sue Pollard will be on the bill in the coming months.

The season kicks off on 7th February with First Time, starring HIV activist Nathaniel Hall, before a production of Jane Eyre takes up residence between 13th and 15th February.

The Agatha Christie Theatre Company will bring the likes of Britt Ekland, Tracy Shaw, Mark Jordon and Nikki Patel to the stage from 9th to 14th March with a production of The Cat and The Canary.

Bill Ward in The Glee Club

A performance of Hold On Let Go will be in Lichfield on 21st March after a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe, while celebrated play The Glee Club runs from 23th to 28th March, featuring the likes of former Coronation Street actor Bill Ward.

Su Pollard’s visit to the city comes on 2nd May when Harpy wraps up a season of drama at the Lichfield theatre.

The Garrick’s chief executive Karen Foster said:

“We are very excited to have secured such a packed programme of world class drama for our audiences. “We are particularly pleased to be welcoming such great star names to our stage including film star Britt Ekland, the much-loved actress and personality Su Pollard and Bill Ward straight from his role in the West End hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.” Karen Foster, Lichfield Garrick

For full listings or to book tickets visit the Lichfield Garrick website.