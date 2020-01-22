People are being invited to learn more about Lichfield’s past with a walking tour in the city.

The Discover Lichfield sessions are being organised by Visit Lichfield throughout January and February.

The 90-minute tours will showcase highlights of the city’s Civil War past, celebrated Georgian figures and historic parks.

Councillor Iain Eadie, Cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said:

“Our tours are a great way to enjoy some local history while stopping at the city’s historic sites to find out more about their stories.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Tours set off at 2pm and are running every Friday in January and every Thursday in February. They cost £6 per person and can be paid for on the day at the Tourist Information desk in Lichfield Library.

To find out more about the tours on offer, visit www.visitlichfield.co.uk/tours.