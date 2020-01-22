A campaign group has been urged to apologise over comments made at a public meeting in Burntwood.

The event was held over plans to move farmland in the town from the Green Belt.

Burntwood Action Group said the meeting had shown the levels of “outrage” from local residents at the proposals.

Cllr Sue Woodward

But Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, says suggestions of improper behaviour by elected members put forward at the event should lead to an apology from the group.

Cllr Woodward said:

“I didn’t see ‘outrage’ at the meeting. In fact, most people were considered, interested and respectful. “However, I expressed my own outrage at the innuendo that councillors were somehow in the pockets of developers and the disgraceful ‘brown envelopes’ comment by one BAG Committee member which has yet to be refuted. “I told the meeting that Cllr Pullen and Cllr Eadie [leader and deputy leader of Lichfield District Council] are honourable men – they are not of the same party as me, by the way -and that it is important to work with councillors rather than make such jibes. “I hope Burntwood Action Group will refute this and apologise.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

“We need to work together as a town”

The focus of the meeting related to an area of land bordered by Coulter Lane, Nether Lane, Rugeley Road and Church Road.

Part of the land which could be moved out of the Green Belt

Cllr Woodward said it was important that a bigger picture of the threat of over-development was not ignored.