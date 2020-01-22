Passengers using the Cross City Line to travel to and from Lichfield are being asked to be more “considerate” when using the trains.

The plea has come from West Midlands Railway which operates the route.

Services on the line have recently been blighted by delays and disruption, as well as short-formed services leading to packed trains at busy times.

The ‘Considerate Behaviour’ poster from West Midlands Railway

But now the operator is launching a ‘Considerate Behaviour’ campaign, which asks passengers to think about areas such as:

Keeping doorways clear and allowing all passengers off the train before boarding

Turning down personal stereos and keeping noise to acceptable levels

Not using bikes, skateboards or roller skates on platforms

Keeping feet off the seats

Using bins provided to keep trains free of rubbish

Steve Fisher, head of on-board experience for West Midlands Railway, said:

“Millions of journeys are made using the Cross City Line every year and by just taking a second to think about others our customers can help improve everyone’s day. “Considerate behaviour can even help keep the trains on time. By moving down inside the carriage or keeping the doors clear we can get passengers on and off more quickly and reduce the amount of time wasted at some of our busy stations. “Ultimately we are asking passengers to help make journeys a little more enjoyable for each other, whether through turning down the music or keeping our carriages free of litter.” Steve Fisher, West Midlands Railway

The company says a rolling refurbishment programme is being carried out to improve experience for passengers, while bosses also say a new December timetable has led to 28& more trains arriving on time.

More details about the new campaign are available on the West Midlands Railway website.