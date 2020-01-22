The draft masterplan for the future of Lichfield city centre has been accused of lacking ambition by a local cycling group.

The document, drawn up by David Lock Associates on behalf of Lichfield District Council, is designed to help the local authority move forward from the failed Friarsgate scheme.

But Lichfield Re:Cycle says the proposals are a missed opportunity to rethink the future of the city centre.

A spokesperson for the group said:

“When councils in Brighton, Bristol and York are planning to stop cars from driving into their city centres and Birmingham has recently announced a Transport Plan to reduce the damaging impact of transport, we are disappointed that the draft of this city centre plan doesn’t appear to have the level of ambition required for 2020, let alone for the year 2040.” Lichfield Re:Cycle spokesperson

The group has formally responded to the consultation highlighting their concerns over the future direction of the city.

Their response says: