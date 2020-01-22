Organisers say a long-running public speaking competition for students in Lichfield and Burntwood has been cancelled for the second year running.

The Michael Fabricant and Arthur Price of England Schools’ Speaking Competition is usually hosted in the Guildhall.

But Mr Fabricant said the decision was a “very disappointing” one to have to make for the second time.

“We had to cancel the competition last year because only three of the seven high schools said they would be able to participate and a similar situation has happened again. “So taking soundings with all the interested parties – including Lichfield City Council, Arthur Price of England, and the Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad’s – we have had to cancel again. “This is very disappointing as in the past we have had up to six schools competing and this competition, initiated by me back in the 90s, has been popular and running for well over 20 years now.” Michael Fabricant MP

The Conservative MP said a decision would now need to be made on whether the axe the contest completely.