A late goal and a penalty shoot out saw Chasetown bow out of the Walsall Senior Cup

The Scholars were in front against Walsall at half time when Jack Langston’s free kick sailed beyond the head of goalkeeper Tommy Jackson.

Dan Beddows could have put Chasetown two goals to the good with a second half header, but the Scholars were unable to add to their earlier lead.

Walsall came back strongly in the final quarter of the game and levelled with three minutes remaining when Danny Coogan’s effort flew beyond Curtis Pond.

Pond saved the first two Saddlers penalties, with Chasetown leading 1-0 from the spot through Levi Reid.

Langston had the second Scholars penalty saved before Walsall scored their third and Pond netted to give Chasetown a 2-1 lead.

Walsall’s next two hit the net, but both Kieran Brown and Joe Brown were off target as the visitors won 3-2 from the spot.

Click below to see pictures from Louise Yates: