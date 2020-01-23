A Burntwood mum whose daughter has been diagnosed with a life-limiting rare brain disease will take part in a daredevil skydive to raise awareness of the disease.

Helen Gater’s seven-month old daughter Olivia-May was diagnosed with Canavan Disease in November 2019.

The condition – which affects the nervous system – means her life expectancy is just 10 years.

Helen Gater with her daughter Olivia-May

Helen said she was determined to help find a cure.

“Eventually, Olivia-May will be paralysed. She won’t ever be able to walk, talk, and at some stage she will become deaf and blind and will need a feeding tube. “I’m wanting to raise awareness and raise money for charity. Unfortunately, it won’t help find a cure for my little princess, but it might help other children and families in the future to find a cure.” Helen Gater

People can donate to her fundraising via Helen’s JustGiving page.