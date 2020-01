The new film adaptation of the hit musical Cats is being screened at the Lichfield Garrick.

The movie will be at the city venue on 15th February.

Starring James Cordon, Dame Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson, Cats reimagines the stage hit with modern dance styles including hip-hop jazz and street.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online or by calling 01543 412121.