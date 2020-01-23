Entries are open for an endurance running event near Lichfield this summer.

The Continental Thunder Run is held at Catton Park from 17th to 19th July.

The race challenges teams of up to eight relay competitors – or even individual runners – to take part in a relay – to complete as many laps of a 10km course as possible within 24 hours.

The 2019 Continental Thunder Run event

The track will feature climbs, technical sections and various surfaces to test competitors.

A spokesperson said:

Competitors taking part in the Continental Thunder Run

“All this adds up to a challenging, yet fun and engaging lap – but the challenge doesn’t stop there. “As the race continues through the dead of night the runners must cope with running in the dark which really puts their skill and resolve to the test. “Then on top of that we have the great British summertime weather to add into the mix, which means it could be gloriously sunny and bone dry one minute, then tipping it down with rain the next, making the trails much trickier to run. “But it’s always awe-inspiring witnessing what the runners achieve. Whether it’s a group new to running making it through for the first time, or a crazy solo runner completing over 100 miles on their own, they all get the same support, admiration and encouragement from fellow runners and spectators alike.” Continental Thunder Run spokesperson

The weekend will also feature other events including a free fun run for under 14s on the Friday evening, followed by a 10k run the next morning. There will also be live music, a climbing wall and food stalls.

For details on how to enter visit www.tr24.org.