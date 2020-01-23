A Lichfield street food outlet has been named the best mobile fish and chip business in the UK.

The English Indian took the crown at the 2020 National Fish and Chip Awards.

Armitage duo James Lant and Anna Riley went one better than their runner-up slot last year to take the prize, beating off competition from across the country.

The judging saw businesses faced a range of tests – including mystery diners – as they were scored across criteria including the quality of the product, sustainable sourcing policies and staff training processes.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, which organises the competition, said: