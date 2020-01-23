The organisers of the Lichfield Winter Beer Festival have raised a glass to the success of the 2020 event.
The Lichfield Arts event saw almost 2,000 pints of beer consumed by thirsty visitors.
The festival saw real ales and traditional ciders on offer along with live music.
A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:
“The festival is popular with visitors but is also important to the economy of Lichfield, bringing in many people who enjoy not only the wonderful Lichfield Guildhall but also pay a visit to the many pubs, restaurants and cafes in the cityLichfield Arts spokesperson