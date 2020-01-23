Passengers using the West Coast Main Line are being warned of more delays in the coming months after Network Rail confirmed plans for future engineering works.

The company’s ‘Railway Upgrade Plan’ will see work carried out on:

10th – 13th April

2nd – 3rd May

9th – 10th May

23rd – 25th May

Network Rail said the works would create greater reliability going forward.

Tim Shoveller, managing director for Network Rail’s North West and Central region, said:

“There’s never a perfect time to close parts of the railway to make improvements, but bank holidays and weekends are the quietest times when the fewest people use the railway. “We work closely with our industry colleagues to get as much work done as possible during the closures and minimise its impact on people’s journeys. “Network Rail has also reorganised our Railway Upgrade Plan improvements to keep trains running for this year’s very special VE Day.” Tim Shoveller, Network Rail

Passengers can check disruption to journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk.