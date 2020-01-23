More than 3,200 Christmas trees have been recycled in aid of a local charity.

The St Giles Hospice Treecycle campaign raised £35,000 – more than double last year’s total.

The initiative sees households make donations to the Whittington based charity in exchange for having their Christmas trees collected.

More than 100 volunteers hit the road to make collections from homes across Lichfield, Burton, Sutton Coldfield, Tamworth, Walsall and Rugeley between 6th and 11th January.

Zoe Wright, senior events coordinator at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled with this year’s Treecycle campaign. “St Giles would like to say a big thank you to everybody who has signed up to have their trees collected – and especially to our army of volunteers who have been out day and night in all weathers to collect trees. “DHL provide us with vital logistics support and volunteers and we really couldn’t do it without the help of local companies Lichfield Tree Works and Greener Composting in Wall.” Zoe Wright, St Giles Hospice

Zoe added that the collection had also been supported by teams from Central England Co-Operative, Darwin Electrical Services, Wincanton for Screwfix, LNP Sound, Xoserve, Vesta Space, Jaguar Land Rover and HIB, as well as many individuals.