Classical music returns to a Lichfield venue with a concert marking the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth.

Jamal Aliyev, who has performed as a soloist with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, will be joined by Welsh pianist Jams Coleman at The Hub at St Mary’s on 12th February.

Nick Sedgwick, chairman of St Mary’s said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming such highly regarded musicians as Jamal and Jams to Lichfield as part of our second season of classical music concerts. “The concerts being staged at The Hub are proving to be very popular and I am delighted that in this concert we will also mark the 250th birthday of one of classical music’s superstars, Ludwig van Beethoven.” Nick Sedgwick, chairman of St Mary’s

Tickets for the concert are £19.50 and can be booked by calling 01543 414749 or visiting thehubstmarys.co.uk.