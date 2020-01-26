Campaigners fighting to save Green Belt land in Burntwood say they hope Lichfield District Council will listen to the “significant response” of local residents.

A consultation of Lichfield District Council’s Local Plan concluded on 24th January.

Part of the land which could be moved out of the Green Belt

Among the proposals was to remove an area of farmland in Burntwood from the Green Belt.

The plan led to a public meeting on the issue – and Burntwood Action Group said hundreds had formally responded to the consultation.

A spokesperson said: