Chasetown FC suffered a 2-0 home defeat against play-off chasing Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Michael O’Reilly challenges for the ball. Picture: Dave Birt Ross Goodwin opens the scoring. Picture: Dave Birt Ross Goodwin celebrates. Picture: Dave Birt Dean Williams. Picture: Dave Birt Levi Reid on the ball. Picture: Dave BIrt Ryan Wynter’s shot is blocked. Picture: Dave Birt Stocksbridge keeper Jacob Carney collects a ball in the area. Picture: Dave Birt Kurtis Turner makes it 2-0. Picture: Dave Birt Curtis Pond can’t keep out Kurtis Turner’s strike. Picture: Dave Birt Kurtis Turner celebrates. Picture: Dave Birt

The Scholars started brightly and debutant Dean Williams had a great chance in the first couple of minutes as he bore down on goal, but was unable to steer the ball on target from a tight angle.

Chasetown went a goal behind in the seventh minute as the home defence switched off and Ross Goodwin netted beyond Curtis Pond.

The hosts kept the pressure on their play-off chasing opponents but failed to trouble keeper Jacob Carney.

Just before the interval the Scholars felt aggrieved that they weren’t awarded a spot kick for what looked like a foul on Levi Reid.

Pond made two top saves in the second half to keep the difference at one goal. First he denied Scott Ruthven and then low to his right from Josh Nodder.

Chasetown saw efforts from substitutes Liam Kirton and George Cater both stopped by Manchester United loanee Carney.

Stocksbridge doubled their lead in the 84th minute. Kurtis Turner drilled home beyond the dive of Pond from the corner of the penalty area.