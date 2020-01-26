Lichfield City FC picked up a point in a tough encounter with league leaders Leicester Road.

The front-runners started brightly and hit the City post early on with keeper Adam Jenkins forced to save well from the rebound.

At the other end Jordan Hunt set his sights from distance but saw his strike from 25 yards well saved.

An even first half saw both sides figuring each other out, but the game came to life in the second period.

Lichfield got the perfect start after the interval when Hunt’s free kick was headed home by Keiren Nelson to put Jay Hawkins’ men in front after 50 minutes.

City almost doubled their lead when Brad Rolston was denied by a smart save from the home keeper.

But Leicester Road showed why they’re topping the Midland Football League Division One as they began to test Lichfield stopper Adam Jenkins who produced a smart save to protect his side’s lead.

A lively game saw Rolston again test the home keeper before Jenkins saved well at the other end and the rebound was fired over.

Josh Mansell then produced a goal-line clearance to keep Lichfield in front.

But Leicester Road finally found a leveller with a neat finish by Nuno Gomes seven minutes from time.

Owen Nolan had a good chance to restore Lichfield’s lead but could only head wide from a Mansell delivery.

Tom Brown then saw a header saved as City went looking for a winner, but it wasn’t to be as both sides shared the spoils.