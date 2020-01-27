Builders have been told they can’t block off parking bays outside Lichfield primary schools.

Developers working on a new housing project on the site of a former nursery coned off a stretch of the road on Cherry Orchard last week.

But after complaints from parents, Lichfield District Council leader Cllr Doug Pullen says colleagues at Staffordshire County Council have confirmed that the workmen will not be allowed to block off the area in future without permission.

Cllr Helen Fisher, Cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council said:

“Our highways team have received reports of cones on the road but following an inspection of the area, no cones were found. “An inspector has also spoken to the contractor about the issue.” Cllr Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council

The issue of parking on Cherry Orchard has long been a bone of contention along the stretch of road which houses three primary schools.

In 2016, a county councillor drew criticism from headteachers after saying new parking restrictions would improve pupil safety.