People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to recycle more products.

The Make Your Metals Matter campaign is calling on people not to let packaging such as food and drink cans and empty aerosols find their way to landfill.

Staffordshire County Council says that if all the metal packaging used in the county’s homes each year was collected for recycling it would save around 10,787 tonnes of carbon dioxide, the equivalent to taking 2,295 cars off local streets for a year.

Cllr Mark Winnington, Cabinet member for economic growth at Staffordshire County Council said:

“We’re excited about this latest campaign and want to encourage people to think about recycling more metal packaging found throughout their home, not just in the kitchen but in the bathroom, and bedroom too. “Food and drink cans, foil and empty aerosols are all easily and endlessly recyclable. “And remember that every can recycled saves enough energy to run a TV for four hours – so a small action like putting your empty bean tin into your recycling container can make a big difference.” Cllr Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council

The campaign will include leaflets sent to 60,000 homes along with an online and social media campaign highlighting the benefits of recycling.

Rick Hindley, executive director of project managers the Aluminium Packaging Recycling Organisation, said: