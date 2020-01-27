The dates have been confirmed for the 2020 Ride Lichfield Festival of Cycling.

Organised by local charity Lichfield Re:Cycle, the event will take place from 19th to 21st June.

Highlights of the festival include the free five-mile family-friendly Jolly Ride and the Ride Lichfield Sportive.

The latter event sets off from Speakers’ Corner at 9am on 21st June, with riders taking on either a 60km or 100km route before finishing in the shadow of Lichfield Cathedral.

Places for the Lichfield Sportive can be booked online.

The event will also feature support for newer riders. A spokesperson said:

“This year there is a new Couch to 60k initiative that will give local riders the chance to gain advice and guidance and practical support to achieve at least the 60km route of the Sportive. “This will be done initially with one to one advice and then during the run up the opportunity to take part in a series of social rides building up to a 50km ride the week before the Sportive.” Lichfield Re:Cycle spokesperson

For more details on the Ride Lichfield Festival visit lichfieldrecycle.org.uk.